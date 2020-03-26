Barring isolated cases, lockdown mostly effective in Bengaluru

Amid the city-wide lockdown over fears of an escalation of the coronavirus outbreak, a large percentage of the populace, largely in accordance with police hopes, stayed indoors.

Vast tracts of the city carried a deserted look on Thursday, with shops closed, streetside vendors conspicuously absent and roads mostly clear of traffic. The only signs of life were manifest around shops deemed as “essential” such as RO Water Units, Nandini Milk Shops, pharmacies and markets selling fresh produce or packed provisions.

However, the response of people to the crisis has been largely unsurprising and unexpected, several police and shop managers said.

At a RO Water plant near Basvanagidi’s Food Street, the manager, Ravikumar said that the demand for water has shot up as people try to stockpile supplies of potable water for an unforeseen emergency.“The capacity of this plant is about 300 twenty-litre cans a day, and we have started hitting that limit for the last two days. Earlier on average, people used to come to collect water for one to two cans per day; now, it is three to four cans per day,” Ravikumar said.

In other areas, however, RO Water plants have struggled to remain operational because of a cessation in supply of antiscalant - a filter membrane cleaner. “Much of the scalant was coming from Hyderabad and with the closure of the state borders, we have run short,” said the manager of another RO Unit across town in southwest Bengaluru.

Fear of Police Beatings

In contrast, Nandini milk shops, which have been kept open to cater to demand for dairy products from the public, said they are not achieving even a fraction of their average sales.

Most complained of a 90% reduction in sales. Most shopkeepers expressed the belief that fears of police heavy-handedness had prompted citizens to stay home.

Although there was no overt sense of panic among Bengalureans on Thursday. Pharmacists described the mood of the people as a slow-boiling pressure cooker.

Vishwanath, 40, a pharmacy owner in Hanumanthanagar besieged by a crowd of people, described the mood of the people as frantic: “They are fearful that the medicine will not be available, and in some way, their fears are warranted. Supplies are not coming from wholesalers.”

For much of the day, the police were largely absent in the core areas of the city. The only police barricade seen across an area of 10 square kilometers was a single outpost manned by traffic police from Wilson Garden police station who were stopping people on Double Road.

“So far we have stopped about 150 four-wheelers and a larger number of two-wheelers since we took charge of the barricade at 2.30 pm. We question motorists on their need to travel in spite of the curfew,” said the constable on duty, adding that they were also trying to raise awareness on the need to maintain quarantine.

However, one motorist, who was not wearing a mask, was subject to a single lash with a lathi.