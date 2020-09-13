BBMP administrator inspects flooded Bengaluru areas

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited Manyata Tech Park and assessed the damage caused during Tuesday’s flash floods.

Manyata Tech Park was among the worst hit during the floods. Gupta directed the officials to identify the areas prone to floods and take necessary precautionary measures.

Briefing Gupta about the flood scenario, BBMP chief engineer (planning) B S Prahlad said excess water from Hebbal and Rachenahalli lakes pass through the Hebbal valley and flood the adjoining areas whenever there is excess rain. He also pointed out the difficulties in removing silt from the stormwater drain since it has been sealed with slabs.

Reacting on the issue, Gupta directed the Embassy Group to prepare an action plan in a week’s time to remove the sealed slabs and redesign them. "If they fail to come up with an action plan, the BBMP engineers will remove the slabs and recover double the cost of the operation," Gupta told the officials.

He also visited the waterlogged areas near the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and Rachenahalli lake inlet area, instructing officials to build diversion lines to prevent waterlogging.

When BBMP officials briefed him about the need to build two bridges under the railway lines near the Hennur railway bridge, Gupta called up the divisional railway manager and urged him to build two bridges in the place to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.