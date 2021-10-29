BBMP agrees to look into statues on public properties

The high court has disposed of a PIL petition against statues at public places by directing the petitioner to file a complaint before the BBMP chief commissioner with specific examples.

In his petition, K S Suresh, a Bengalurean, contended that the city has many statues on public properties that cause inconvenience to the public and disrupt traffic.

V Sreenidhi, counsel for the BBMP, told the court that the petitioner has not mentioned any specific statues causing inconvenience to the public. He said that while some statues in the city are more than 20-25 years old, action can be taken if the petitioner approaches the authorities with specific instances.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the petitioner to make a complaint to the BBMP chief commissioner with specific instances of statues or flag posts causing inconvenience to the public or creating traffic hazard. "These instances will be enquired into and remedial measures shall be taken. The petitioner shall file a complaint within 10 days," the bench stated.