BBMP aims to better Swachh rankings

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which has secured poor rankings in Swachh Survekshan Rankings in recent years, now has a fresh dream of securing a place in top 20 cleanest cities in India.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Friday held meeting with corporators, officials from BBMP and NGOs to discuss the measures to be taken to improve the ranking at least in 2020 results.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Gangambike said: “The Palike has not secured good rankings so far. So we have been preparing to perform better to secure rank within the top 20 cleanest cities in the country. The plan will be implemented by involving NGOs, RWAs and other citizen groups.”

Speaking about the measures to be taken the mayor said: “Swachh Survekshan is not limited just to Solid Waste Management (SWM), but rather it speaks about sanitation and making the city free of open defecation. Currently, we have to construct more than 10,000 toilets, and officials have been instructed to take necessary steps for it. Locations will be identified to construct the toilets.”

“In a few places, local have opposed the construction of toilets. A meeting will be held with residents in those areas to convince them,” she said.

Meeting in every ward

In a bid to improve Swachh Survekshan rankings, the Palike has decided to involve citizens by holding regular meeting with them. “The meeting will be held in all 198 wards, and people’s suggestions will be considered to bring uniform implementation of cleanliness in all 198 wards to achieve the goal,” the mayor said.