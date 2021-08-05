BBMP allows pets back on lake premises, but ‘ferocious’ dogs are out

The BBMP has allowed pets into lake premises with strict guidelines, revoking an earlier ban.

The latest order from the lakes wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), however, continues to ban “ferocious” dog breeds like Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Great Danes and Dobermans.

The civic body has also asked pet owners to mandatorily muzzle the dogs and avoid feeding them around lakes.

“Pet owners shall muzzle, leash and walk with their pets by holding them,” the order said. “Pets shall be mandatorily vaccinated against rabies and must produce the vaccination record to the authorities at the gate.”

The order also asks owners to prevent pets from pooping on the lake premises, failing which they should clear the poop themselves. “Failing to do so, they will be fined Rs 500,” it said.

Owners are liable for injuries and bites caused by pets and should bear the costs involved.

The civic body has also banned the entry of pets during walking/jogging hours for the public.

Many citizens have lauded the latest order, while some expressed reservation.

Mixed reactions

Sanjana Madappa, an activist from CUPA, welcomed the move, saying: “It is good that they have put in place rules to ensure the safety of animals as well as the public.”

Sanjana, however, is against the muzzling of dogs because that would affect their temperament. “Not all dogs are trained for muzzling,” she said.

Animal rights activist Arun Prasad argued against branding certain breeds as ferocious or killer dogs.

“Not allowing certain breeds is discrimination against animals. Dogs behave according to how they are trained. Dogs are very kind animals and they should not be labelled,” Prasad said.

Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru, said most people’s fear of animals came from a lack of interaction. “Lakes belong to everyone, including non-humans. It is good that pets are now allowed on the lake premises.”