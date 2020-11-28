BBMP asks zones to draw up list of manual scavengers

The BBMP has asked the joint commissioners of all zones to redo a survey and identify people pushed into manual scavenging.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has issued directions to the joint commissioners to work on providing alternative livelihood to those engaged in manual scavenging.

Speaking at the meeting of a BBMP committee set up to oversee the end of manual scavenging, Prasad acknowledged that the deplorable practice still exists in several places despite a ban.

The survey will cover areas within the BBMP limits and focus on the 110 villages recently added to the Palike. “There is no underground drainage in 110 villages,” Prasad said. “There is a need to check if septic tanks in these areas are cleaned by manual scavengers. The survey will help them find alternative jobs.”

Prasad pointed out that technology alternatives are now available to clean septic tanks and drains. “Those who clean manholes and septic tanks and who hire them are liable for punishment,” he said.

Joint Commissioner Somappa Kadakola said a survey taken in 2013 identified 201 manual scavengers. “The Centre provides Rs 40,000 aid for them. Seventy-one scavengers have received the aide. Officials have submitted documents regarding the remaining scavengers to the Centre,” he said.