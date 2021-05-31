BBMP bats for relaxing Covid lockdown in Bengaluru; begin unlock process in phased manner

Amid confusion over withdrawal or extension of Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru from June 7, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday clarified that it has suggested gradual and phased unlock to keep the pandemic under control in all zones of Bengaluru.

Acknowledging that the daily coronavirus cases in the city have come down since the enforcement of lockdown, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Monday said that the civic body has batted for a phased reopening of various sectors to reboot Bengaluru's stagnant economy.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues have been discussing with the experts' team on possible relaxation or continuation of the ongoing lockdown after June 7.

“If the state government considers relaxation of the lockdown, our (BBMP) view is that it shall happen gradually in a phased manner. The state government is also working on that direction and accordingly it will happen in the days to come,” Gupta said.

Stating that all sectors need to be restarted, Gupta said, “All of us have to return to normalcy sooner or later. But the question is when? Ultimately, our decisions have to be balanced keeping in mind the welfare of all. We are thinking in that direction and in touch with the state government which will take a final call in a few days.”