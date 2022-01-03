BBMP begins Covid vaccination for 15 & above age group today

BBMP begins vaccination for 15 & above age group today

Vaccinations will be administered in all school campuses

  • Jan 03 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 03:18 ist
The BBMP has made elaborate arrangements in all zones to vaccinate children above 15 following the Centre’s announcement on the vaccination drive.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the vaccination drive will kickstart from Monday.

“We will vaccinate children above 15 studying in all government and private schools,” Gupta said, adding that vaccination will be administered in all school campuses.

“We have already instructed the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI), Block Education Officers (BEOs) and school principals to ready the list of eligible students to swiftly complete the vaccination,” Gupta said, insisting there is no vaccine shortage in Bengaluru.

The civic body has estimated that around 7 lakh students in the 15-18 age group have enrolled in high schools and PU colleges in Bengaluru. 

