BBMP boss inspects flood-hit areas around Kalkere Lake

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 05:00 ist

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who visited the flood-affected areas in Horamavu on Tuesday, directed officials to reduce the height of the waste weir of Kalkere Lake by two feet in a bid to stop the flooding of residential areas around the waterbody.

Parts of Balaji Layout, Kaveri Nagar and Sai Layout get inundated when it rains. Gupta has instructed officials to come up with a permanent solution to prevent flooding.

The chief commissioner also promised to talk to the Railways on increasing the width of vents located near the railway track along the Hebbal Valley, which has been a cause of flooding in areas like Vaddarapalya, Saibaba Layout and Anugraha Layout. 

Road repairs after rains   

Motorists may have to endure the bad roads for a while longer as the BBMP plans to undertake repair works only after the rain stops completely.

During a meeting, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed officials to take up “quality” repair work. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
India News
Kalkere Lake

