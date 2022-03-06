BBMP budget 2022: Will it meet citizens’ aspirations?

Following a “balanced” state budget that allocated Rs 8,409 crore for Bengaluru’s comprehensive development, the focus is now turning to the BBMP’s annual budget expected later this month.

Amidst soaring expectations of citizens, welfare groups and independent organisations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are walking a fine line to exclude big-ticket projects given the financial constraints and lack of funds from the state and centre.

Sources in the BBMP’s finance wing told DH that the budget will not have major announcements given the existing commitments that need attention on priority.

“Though the city is returning to normalcy from a debilitating Covid second wave, the civic body’s finance position is no better. Given our resources (constraints), we are not in a position to take up new projects. Our pending bills with contractors is piling up each day and that needs to be cleared,” said a senior official who is part of the budget team.

Data accessed by DH revealed that the BBMP has outstanding bills up to Rs 3,000 crore for the year 2021-22. While officials cleared bills up to Rs 1,600 crore for the same year, the civic body still has pending bills of Rs 3,500 crore.

“There are works which were approved and carried out back in 2020 or even much before. Bills for them are either pending to be disbursed or raised late,” explained the BBMP official.

Presenting their first budget in the absence of an elected council last year, officials vowed to rid the BBMP of debts by clearing pending loans and recovering mortgaged properties.

Unexpected expenses, however, remaining an obstacle for them to fulfil the pledge.

“We moved in that direction (of clearing loans), but instead had to clear pending bills of contractors since they are distressed by the pandemic-induced economic crisis. We still must clear loans around Rs 200 crore,” explained another official.

As they prepare an initial estimate covering all expenditure, officials await the state government’s allocations to give final touches to the civic body’s budget. Considering announcements in the state budget, officials expect the BBMP’s budget outlay to be in the range of Rs 9,000 crore, similar to last year with the projects and their approach not changing much.

“The state budget has funds for a few specific infrastructure projects,” said the BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), adding that grants for the BBMP has remained the same.

Palike insiders reckon that the budget would focus on education and health, besides decentralisation of works.

“Children are returning to school after two years. It is important to prioritise the (education) sector,” an official said. “Similarly, healthcare facilities are spruced up and we may have to appoint healthcare workers to run them.”

BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said officials are assessing the requirements of various BBMP wings and are extrapolating it with available resources. “We will further discuss how new demands can be accommodated,” he said.

Voices of dissent

The budget, the second to be presented in the absence of an elected council, is already facing opposition for failing to consider people’s demands.

“Without an elected council, how will it consider people’s demands? The budget will eventually miss out on public participation. Besides, recent raids on the civic body offices by ACB sleuths have only revealed that funds could be misused and accountability is missing,” commented P R Ramesh, currently a member of the Legislative Council and former mayor of Bengaluru.

Officials assure that the budget will be realistic and will meet people’s aspirations.

