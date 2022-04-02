BBMP budget: Bulk of funds for maintenance of existing city infra

In its annual budget, the BBMP has focused on providing grants mainly for maintaining existing infrastructure instead of taking up new works.

This means the civic body will keep hiring contractors to maintain roads, stormwater drains and lakes on an annual basis. While the upkeep of public spaces may get better, the BBMP may be left short of funds for large projects.

In the budget, a whopping Rs 968 crore has been set aside for the maintenance of ward roads while another Rs 86 crore has been allocated for arterial and sub-arterial roads. There is a separate allocation of Rs 35.26 crore for the maintenance of flyovers. Footpath repair has received Rs 173 crore. It is, however, not clear how many kilometres of roads will be covered under these grants.

The BBMP has also extended its programme of hiring a private agency to maintain stormwater drains and set aside Rs 50 crore for the purpose. Separately, Rs 28 crore has been kept aside for lake maintenance and Rs 82 crore for maintaining streetlights.

Officials said there were no grants for new works because the state government has promised Rs 6,000 crore for large infrastructure projects. The only new work mentioned in the budget is the construction of two crematoriums at a cost of Rs 44 crore. The civic body has also set aside Rs 68 crore towards land acquisition.

Rs 60 crore has been provided for Indira Canteens, which were staring at closure due to lack of funds.

Check out DH's latest videos: