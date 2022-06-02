BBMP changes monitoring department for Python machines

The responsibility of monitoring three automated pothole-filling machines (Python), being used for the maintenance of 180-kms of arterial road, has been handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Projects (Central) Department. The decision was taken after the contractor complained of physical assault by a senior official of BBMP’s road infrastructure division that was keeping track of their work so far.

A counsel representing American Road Technology Solutions Ltd (ARTS) had informed the High Court on Tuesday that her client was assaulted by BS Prahlad, Chief Engineer of BBMP’s Road Infrastructure division, during the meeting over fixing the rate of payment for the work executed by the company. The court had directed the BBMP to submit an action taken report in the next hearing scheduled on June 6.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the task of negotiating with the company has been handed over to the Projects (Central) Department. “There were issues over clearing pending bills and fixing payments for the filling of each pothole,” he said.

PN Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects) of BBMP, has been given the task of preparing the report that will be submitted to the court.

5,500 potholes filled

The BBMP has fixed close to 5,500 potholes so far, said Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. “There was some delay in filling the potholes as there were issues with respect to the batch mix plant. We are currently dispatching close to 200 loads of asphalt. All potholes will be repaired by June 6,” he assured.

The BBMP, he said, has requested the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to postpone their plan of digging roads for laying pipeline on Mysore Road by three months.