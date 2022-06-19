BBMP chief to work from every zonal office one day in a month

BBMP chief to work from each zonal office 1 day a month

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 08:30 ist

In yet another move towards decentralisation and to be accessible to the public, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has decided to work from every zonal office one day a month between 2 pm and 5 pm.

“I have observed that people are travelling to the head office from far-off places to submit their grievances. Hence to avoid such inconvenience and be accessible to them, I have decided to be available at zonal offices,” Girinath said.

He added the move will help him to inspect the works going on at the zonal level as well. 

The Chief Commissioner will work from the East Zonal office every first Tuesday of the month and the West Zonal office every first Friday of the month.

He will be available at the South and RR Nagar offices on the second Tuesday and second Friday of every month respectively. On the third Tuesday and third Friday, Girinath plans to work from the Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura Zonal offices respectively. Yelahanka citizens can meet Girinath on the fourth Tuesday and Dasarahalli citizens on the fourth Friday. 

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

