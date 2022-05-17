BBMP chief urges better coordination between agencies to tackle monsoon 

The BBMP has requested the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to depute a supervisor to each of the eight BBMP zones during the monsoon.

“These supervisors can coordinate with the zonal joint commissioners to handle rain-related grievances,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the officials from Bescom, BWSSB, and SDRF, Girinath said the agencies should work in coordination with each other to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public during the monsoon.

“We have all the required resources. We need to work in coordination with each other and make the best use of it. The contact details of various officials handling monsoon-related grievances should be published to help citizens raise their concerns,” he said.

He also directed the zonal commissioners to identify volunteer groups in every zone to work during the monsoon.

C Gurulingaiah, Deputy Director, SDRF, said the department had made all the arrangements to face the rains.

“In Bengaluru, to face any disaster owing to the rains, we have emergency boats, portable pumps, floodlights, and other accessories. That apart, seven rescue vans have also been readied,” Gurulingaiah said.