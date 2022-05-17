Will coordinate with agencies to tackle monsoon: BBMP

BBMP chief urges better coordination between agencies to tackle monsoon 

He also directed the zonal commissioners to identify volunteer groups in every zone to work during the monsoon

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 06:43 ist

The BBMP has requested the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to depute a supervisor to each of the eight BBMP zones during the monsoon.

“These supervisors can coordinate with the zonal joint commissioners to handle rain-related grievances,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the officials from Bescom, BWSSB, and SDRF, Girinath said the agencies should work in coordination with each other to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public during the monsoon.

“We have all the required resources. We need to work in coordination with each other and make the best use of it. The contact details of various officials handling monsoon-related grievances should be published to help citizens raise their concerns,” he said.

He also directed the zonal commissioners to identify volunteer groups in every zone to work during the monsoon.

C Gurulingaiah, Deputy Director, SDRF, said the department had made all the arrangements to face the rains.

“In Bengaluru, to face any disaster owing to the rains, we have emergency boats, portable pumps, floodlights, and other accessories. That apart, seven rescue vans have also been readied,” Gurulingaiah said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Raingall
monsoon
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
tushar girinath

What's Brewing

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

 