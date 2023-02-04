BBMP claims it spent Rs 7,121 cr to fill up Bengaluru potholes

Rs 7,121 cr spent to fill up B'luru potholes, says BBMP

While the BBMP claims that at least 25,000 potholes were filled in these three years, Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath could not believe it

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 15:49 ist
A pothole on the busy Hosur Road. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

As potholes continue to dot the city of Bengaluru, it has come to light that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 7,121 crore to patch them on arterial, sub-arterial and major roads during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, The Times of India reported, citing data from BBMP’s road infrastructure department.

While the BBMP claims that at least 25,000 potholes were filled in these three years, Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath could not believe it. In fact, he doubted the veracity of the data. "I think they have added expenditure of resurfacing of roads across the zones and major roads. We will examine why such an amount of money (sic) is being reflected towards pothole filling," he told TOI.

Also Read: Bengaluru: How to get pothole-free roads

Here’s a lowdown on the amount the civic body spent in the three years.



Year

Money spent by BBMP

2019-20

Rs 4,297 crore

2020-21

Rs 1,547 crore

2021-22

Rs 1,277 crore

Data shows that the civic body, going to polls this year, spent Rs 1,456 crore in the Mahadevapura zone alone, the highest among the eight zones.

Data missing

Data related to the filling up of potholes in the South, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones for the year 2021-22 is allegedly missing. However, the publication noted an engineer as saying that no pothole was filled up in that year.

Vijayan Menon, who had knocked on the doors of the Karnataka High Court over the issue of potholes, opined that Bengaluru would have had “gold-paved” roads if the amount mentioned was used to rectify the roads by the BBMP. "BBMP is able to siphon off the money because accounting does not have a separate header for potholes. This makes it easy for inflated spending or swindling money," he said.

