BBMP clears Yeshwantpur pedestrian subway

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 01:05 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 02:14 ist
The pedestrian subway in Yeshwantpur before and after it was cleaned. Credit: DH Photos

The pedestrian subway in Yeshwantpur, connecting the busy Tumakuru Road with the fish market near the railway station, has been cleared after DH highlighted its poor condition.

DH carried a story on April 15 titled ‘Cesspool of an underpass hits pedestrians, businesses in Yeshwantpur’, highlighting the horrible condition of the underpass used daily by thousands of people. Overflowing sewage, uncleared debris and the subway turning into a potential garbage dump rendered this passage unusable.

A BBMP official confirmed that the work was done by mid-May to clean the area, clear the debris, and fix the light bulbs to make the stretch walkable, under orders from the chief secretary. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Yeshwantpur

