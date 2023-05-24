BBMP clears Yeshwantpur pedestrian subway

The pedestrian subway in Yeshwantpur, connecting the busy Tumakuru Road with the fish market near the railway station, has been cleared after DH highlighted its poor condition.

DH carried a story on April 15 titled ‘Cesspool of an underpass hits pedestrians, businesses in Yeshwantpur’, highlighting the horrible condition of the underpass used daily by thousands of people. Overflowing sewage, uncleared debris and the subway turning into a potential garbage dump rendered this passage unusable.

A BBMP official confirmed that the work was done by mid-May to clean the area, clear the debris, and fix the light bulbs to make the stretch walkable, under orders from the chief secretary.