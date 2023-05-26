BBMP collects old clothes, toys

Wondering how to dispose of old clothes, toys, electrical goods, and other recyclable items? The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) now offers collection services.

As part of the Swacch Bharat Mission, the BBMP has established 48 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) collection centers across the city. This initiative aims to promote sustainable living and is part of the "My Life, My Clean City" campaign.

The collection centers will operate from 7 am to 1 pm until June 5. The BBMP encourages citizens, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to deposit reusable items at these centers. Those who contribute items will receive an e-certificate, and the individuals who deposit the highest number of items will be rewarded with a gift.

Accepted items at these centers include plastic bags, toys, old clothes, books, and electronic items.