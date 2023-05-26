BBMP collects old clothes, toys

BBMP collects old clothes, toys

The collection centers will operate from 7 am to 1 pm until June 5

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 04:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Wondering how to dispose of old clothes, toys, electrical goods, and other recyclable items? The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) now offers collection services.

As part of the Swacch Bharat Mission, the BBMP has established 48 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) collection centers across the city. This initiative aims to promote sustainable living and is part of the "My Life, My Clean City" campaign.

The collection centers will operate from 7 am to 1 pm until June 5. The BBMP encourages citizens, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to deposit reusable items at these centers. Those who contribute items will receive an e-certificate, and the individuals who deposit the highest number of items will be rewarded with a gift.

Accepted items at these centers include plastic bags, toys, old clothes, books, and electronic items. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 