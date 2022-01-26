BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta tests positive for Covid-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he has been experiencing mild symptoms and is under home isolation.

"Have tested positive today with mild symptoms, and am under home isolation as per medical advice. Thankful that I was able to avoid COVID-19 so far. Request all those who came in contact with me recently to remain watchful and test if needed," he said.

Have tested positive today with mild symptoms, and am under home isolation as per medical advice.

Thankful that I was able to avoid COVID-19 so far. Request all those who came in contact with me recently to remain watchful and test if needed. — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) January 26, 2022

Check out DH's latest videos: