BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta tests positive for Covid

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta tests positive for Covid-19

He said that he has been experiencing mild symptoms and is under home isolation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 10:10 ist
BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. Credit: Twitter/@BBMPCOMM

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Taking to Twitter, he said that he has been experiencing mild symptoms and is under home isolation. 

"Have tested positive today with mild symptoms, and am under home isolation as per medical advice. Thankful that I was able to avoid COVID-19 so far. Request all those who came in contact with me recently to remain watchful and test if needed," he said.

BBMP
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
India News

