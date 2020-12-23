BBMP commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the civic body to ask people who met him to get tested.

Sources said Prasad reported slight breathing difficulty on Monday and gave the sample for the RT-PCR test. “Today (Tuesday), the results confirmed the infection with mild fever and (I’m) currently in isolation at Mallige Hospital,” Prasad said.

BBMP officials revealed that the commissioner had taken part in several events since Sunday.

He interacted with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday regarding an event, while on Monday, he flagged-off the MyCity MyBudget bus initiative along with special commissioner D Randeep and had taken part in several meetings. He was present at the BBMP Covid war room till 7.30 pm.

As part of the Fit India campaign, Prasad had also taken part in the cyclathon event on Sunday with BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta and the managing director of the Bengaluru Smart City project, Rajendra Cholan.

“The commissioner was maintaining social distance and had always worn a mask while holding the meetings. Yet, we appeal to citizens and members of various organisations who may have come in contact with the commissioner in the last four to five days to get tested for Covid-19,” a senior BBMP officer said.