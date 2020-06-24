BBMP commissions 400-bed Covid care center at Haj Bhavan to treat asymptomatic patients

Ramping up the health infrastructure to cater to the sudden surge in the Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru, the special task force team assigned with the task of creating Covid Care Centres (CCC) has made elaborate arrangements at three venues with ready to occupy facilities. The three facilities - Haj Bhavan, Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital and Medsol Hospital in Kengeri will collectively have 1,000 bedded facilities.

The task force on setting up of CCC headed by Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Secretary, Horticulture and Sericulture department has arranged 400 beds at Haj Bhavan and Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital besides 200 beds at Medsol hospital in Kengeri Satellite Town. “The facility at Haj Bhavan has already been made operational. Doctors, nurses, paramedical and house-keeping staff from BBMP have been deployed as per SOPs. All essential equipment, medicines and other facilities have been made available in adequate numbers at the Haj Bhavan,” Kataria explained.

In the second phase, the task force team has identified hostel rooms of seven engineering colleges, which would fetch about 3,200 beds to house asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. “The private hotels with 1,500 beds are being identified by the state administration and will be made available soon for CCC,” Kataria said.

If need arises, the task team in the third and final phase, will consider the facilities such as Palace Grounds, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Indoor Stadiums at Kanteerava and Koramangala to be converted as CCC.

While the health and medical education departments have been asked to provide medical support, the BBMP will provide all administrative assistance such as food, boarding, cleaning, sanitization and waste management. The jurisdictional police will take care of the security aspects. “All the patients will be provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner besides tea-coffee and snacks,” Kataria revealed.