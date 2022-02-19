BBMP contractors withdraw stir; garbage collection to resume

Resolving the garbage crisis that was looming large and giving relief to the citizens, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday successfully convinced the protesting contractors to withdraw their indefinite stir. The contractors have agreed to resume work and clear garbage across Bengaluru with immediate effect.

Citing long pending demands and inordinate delay in payment, the garbage contractors had called for an indefinite stir since Friday. However, the civic body, quick to hold talks with the protesting contractors assured them that the payments will be released soon.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held an hour-long discussion with the protesting contractors and listened to their grievances. Both the officials assured the contractors of early and timely payment against the submission of work bills.

“We have heard all their grievances and suitable action will be taken. One of their main grievances was that the approved payments have not been disbursed. We will make sure the money is released at the earliest for all the approved payments,” Gupta said.

Confirming the withdrawal of the protest, SN Balasubramanian, President of the BBMP Garbage Contractors Association said, "We have been assured that all our pending dues amounting to Rs 248 crore will be cleared by the end of March. Hence, to avoid inconvenience to the public, we have withdrawn the strike with immediate effect.”

Over 10,000 secondary garbage collection workers had gone on a strike from Friday, affecting garbage collection in the city.

Check out latest videos from DH: