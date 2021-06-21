BBMP corrects the 'mistake' in Yediyur funds allocation

The BBMP has corrected the "mistake" that it made in the 2021-22 budget of allocating Rs 4.75 crore for various civic works in the Yediyur ward in southern Bengaluru.

The course-correction happened during a recent appraisal of various projects. On March 27, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Thulasi Maddineni had stressed the need to bring financial discipline to the corporation.

While the budget had allocated Rs 50 crore in an escrow account for the maintenance of parks in East, West and South zones, Yediyur received a special allocation for the upkeep of its lung areas, drawing objections from opposition leaders and former corporators.

The project that received the most criticism was the allocation of Rs 20 lakh for polishing a bronze statue in the Yediyur ward. Critics called it extravagance at a time when many important works have been sidestepped in view of the financial crisis brought about by Covid.