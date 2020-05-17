BBMP covers 13 lakh households in massive COVID-19 survey

The BBMP has covered nearly 13 lakh households across all the zones in a week in its effort to create a database of senior citizens with COVID-19 conditions.

The civic body began the massive door-to-door survey last week, documenting people aged over 55 with comorbidity and respiratory conditions.

On Saturday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Special Commissioner Dr Basavaraju visited the Raj Bhavan and documented the details of the governor.

“There are about 35 lakh households in the BBMP limits,” Kumar said.

“Our team has already surveyed people in nearly 13 lakh households. They gathered details of senior citizens (above the age of 55) with comorbidity conditions such as heart ailments, diabetics, blood pressure, kidney problems and respiratory problems. “Today (Saturday), our team visited the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence to collect details as part of the survey”.

He said more than 3,000 teams of 17,800 personnel comprising schoolteachers, booth-level officials and health officials are actively carrying out the survey.

While eight lakh households have been surveyed manually, the data of five lakh households is uploaded on the BBMP health watch app created exclusively for this purpose.

“As many as 1.3 lakh people have been identified for follow-up with health officials, including 1.1 lakh senior citizens, 2,860 people with comorbidities, 600 with SARI/ILI, and 10,000 pregnant and lactating women,” a senior official said.