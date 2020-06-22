BBMP decides to shift commercial markets to city outskirts

Trying to contain the spread of COVID-19 and bring down the mortality rate in Bengaluru limits, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set its eyes on the commercial hubs like markets and trade centres and decided to shift many such trade centres to out of the city for at least another fortnight period.

Efforts are already on to shift the historic KR Market in Chickpete assembly limits in Central Bengaluru to the outskirts. Similarly, plans are also underway to shut Yeshwantpur market at least for a week’s time, keeping in mind the high density of floating population which descend on these centres.

Confirming the move, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told media persons that already Kalasipalya Market, dealing with the wholesale trade of vegetables, has already been shifted to Singena Agrahara off Electronics City on Hosur Road. “We are also discussing the move to shift KR Market to a suitable place outside the city limits. We will discuss the shifting of market areas with CM B S Yediyurappa today and accordingly take a decision,” the commissioner added.

Several traders in and around Chickpete—the commercial hub of Central Bengaluru have also voluntarily come forward to shut business operations for a week, keeping in mind the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their locality.