BBMP delimitation: Committee to submit report in 3 months

The Joint Select Committee looking into the BBMP Bill that proposes sweeping administrative changes to Bengaluru's civic body that includes delimitation of wards will submit its report by December.

The Committee, which met Friday, also formed a sub-committee of five members to hold regular meetings to speed up discussion on the amendments proposed in the Bill.

BJP's CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu, who heads the committee and the sub-committee, told DH that members of the sub-committee are MLAs Ravi Subramanya and Satish Reddy of the BJP, Congress MLC PR Ramesh and JD(S) MLC Thippeswamy.

"The sub-committee will meet every three days, so that the report can be submitted at the earliest. We will hold discussion with senior officials and legal experts for the changes proposed," he said.

While there were talks to add new areas to Bengaluru during delimitation, the committee has decided to delimit only existing BBMP wards from 198 to 225. Similarly, zones will be increased from eight to ten - as against a proposal of having 15 zones.

The committee is also exploring options to appoint principal secretary-level officers to each of the zones, so that powers of BBMP can be decentralised to the zonal level, Raghu said.

Among other topics discussed in a meeting that lasted three hours, included tenure of the Mayor.

"We are exploring whether three mayors should be elected for a tenure of 20 months each or two mayors for a tenure of 30 months," he said.

The new Bill will also include provisions so that any corporator elected to another constitutional post will have to forfeit his position in the city council.

The delimitation proposal is being seen as a ploy to delay the BBMP elections that is due.

"We have three months to come up with the report. Since the BBMP electoral roll revision is extended till November 30, the committee will have enough time to submit the report before elections are announced," Raghu added.