BBMP delimitation: Four villages added to city limits

The delimitation of wards has added four villages on the city’s periphery to the BBMP limits, bringing over 9,000 properties into the tax net.

However, while the notification to add these villages to the BBMP was done over a year ago, the Palike is yet to survey and assess the infrastructure available in these areas.

According to BBMP officials, the identification and survey of properties under Lakshmipura village, Kanshiram Nagar, which have been added to the Kammagondanahalli ward, is in progress.

“We have surveyed and identified 4,421 properties in these villages. However, we still have to assess them and fix an amount,” said an official from Dasarahalli Zone, under which the villages are located.

On the contrary, there has not been much progress at Mallasandra and Uttarahalli Manavarthekaval villages under the Kaggalipura Gram Panchayat in the Bengaluru South taluk which have been added to the Thalaghattapura ward.

Zonal officials in RR Nagar said they had a rough estimate of the number of properties and had passed the same information to the head office.

“According to the estimates, there are at least 5,000 properties and over 3,000 vacant sites across the two villages. However, we do not have accurate details yet,” the official said.

That apart, the BBMP has not assessed the state of the infrastructure in these villages.

“The notification on the addition will generally include only the survey numbers and the boundaries. Ideally, after the notification, the BBMP should assess the number of properties, and infrastructures such as length of roads and stormwater drain...,” said a senior official from the Urban Development Department (UDD).

While the survey to identify the number of roads and road length is going on in Dasarahalli, officials from RR Nagar said they were yet to assess the infrastructure.

“A total of 1.8 sqkm area has been added to our limits. The survey is in progress to determine the number of roads and road length,” an official from the engineering wing of Dasarahalli Zone said.