BBMP delimitation: Karnataka HC orders notice on petition by MLA

The high court on Friday ordered a notice to the state government, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State Election Commission (SEC) on a petition filed by the MLA from Bommanahalli constituency, M Sathish Reddy, and others.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar ordered the notice and posted a batch of petitions challenging delimitation of wards to Tuesday for further consideration.

Reddy and others in the petition have challenged the July 14, 2022 notification pertaining to the delimitation of wards of the BBMP.

The petitioners have contended that the delimitation exercise in respect of Hulimavu ward (ward number 239) is flawed as areas such as Akshaya Garden Layout, Satya Sai Layout, Shiradi Sainagar, VIP Layout and Hiranandani Apartment are shared by both Bommanahalli and Bengaluru South constituencies.

This is in violation of Section 7 of the BBMP Act, 2020, the petitioner claimed.

According to the petitioners, not mentioning the population figures while issuing orders on the delimitation of wards is also in violation of Section 7.