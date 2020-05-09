BBMP downs shutters on Commercial St, adjacent biz hubs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has ordered the closure of business units in Commercial Street and seven adjoining shopping streets across three wards for failing to follow the social-distancing norms.

Wanting to kick-start economic activities after 45 days of strict lockdown, the state government had allowed opening of commercial units across Bengaluru and in the rest of the state subject to certain conditions.

Though traders strictly complied with the guidelines, those running businesses on Commercial Street, Narayan Pillai Street, Jumma Masjid Road, Jain Temple Road, Evening Bazaar in Seppings Road and other adjoining streets had been flouting the rules.

The closure order issued by BBMP Joint Commissioner (East), a copy of which is with DH, said traders refused to comply with the guidelines.

“We (BBMP) along with the health and police officials kept reminding the traders about the need for social-distancing rules and other procedures for the safe practice of trade. But none of them complied with the social-distancing rules and began to congregate in large groups.

“As we found that this might trigger a potential hazard and help in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming days, we have ordered closure of commercial establishments other than medical, grocery, vegetable and fruit shops,” the order said.

Shivajinagar had reported five COVID-19 positive cases in less than two days, which prompted the civic authorities to bring parts of the area under containment. Despite the outbreak of the disease in one of the hotels, traders did brisk business that made officials order an indefinite shutdown.

A month ago, the BBMP ordered the closure of the famous Russell Market in Shivajinagar, adjacent to Commercial Street, after traders refused to follow social

distancing.