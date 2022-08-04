BBMP elections: 81 seats reserved for Backward Classes, 32 for SC, ST

A significant number of the 243 BBMP wards have been reserved for Backward Classes and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

In a late-night development, the government on Wednesday notified the draft reservation list ahead of the BBMP polls. Citizens get seven days’ time to submit comments or objections to the notification.

Of the 243 seats, 81 seats have been reserved for the candidates hailing from OBC, 28 for the SC and four for the ST communities. A total of 130 seats have been reserved for the candidates hailing from the general category. In all, half of the seats in all the above-mentioned reserved categories have been further reserved for women.

The notification of the reservation list comes days after the Supreme Court’s order to complete all formalities at the earliest and hold the BBMP elections, which is pending since September 2019.

“The persons who are aggrieved by the aforesaid ward-wise reservation may submit their objections with reasons in writing, addressed to the additional chief secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department, Room No: 436, 4th floor, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru-560 001, within 7 (seven) days from the date of publication of this notification in the Karnataka State Extraordinary Gazette,” the notification stated. “The objections received after the prescribed time will not be considered.”