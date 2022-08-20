BBMP elections: Poll panel to review preparations on August 20

The Karnataka state Election Commission has called a meeting with the BBMP, Bengaluru Urban district administration and election officers on August 20 to make preparations for the BBMP elections.
The meeting is expected to review the preparation of electoral rolls. The commission had given a target of uploading the draft voters’ list on the website by August 25. Other than the electoral rolls, preparations to the BBMP elections also include keeping ready infrastructure at polling booths, appointment of polling officers, supervision of electronic voting machines etc.
As per the schedule, the EC plans to complete the entire process by September-end this year. Meanwhile, the matter related to ward delimitation and reservation of wards have been challenged in the High Court and Supreme Court. The date of BBMP election is yet to be announced.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor
The world failed Afghans
Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru
Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath
Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging
Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest
Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants
Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record