BBMP elections: Poll panel to review preparations on August 20

The Karnataka state Election Commission has called a meeting with the BBMP, Bengaluru Urban district administration and election officers on August 20 to make preparations for the BBMP elections.

The meeting is expected to review the preparation of electoral rolls. The commission had given a target of uploading the draft voters’ list on the website by August 25. Other than the electoral rolls, preparations to the BBMP elections also include keeping ready infrastructure at polling booths, appointment of polling officers, supervision of electronic voting machines etc.

As per the schedule, the EC plans to complete the entire process by September-end this year. Meanwhile, the matter related to ward delimitation and reservation of wards have been challenged in the High Court and Supreme Court. The date of BBMP election is yet to be announced.