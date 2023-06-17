BBMP encroachment removal drive hits a roadblock

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) ambitious plan to clear encroachments on the Storm Water Drains (SWD) is facing obstacles. During an attempt to remove nearly 30 encroachments in Mahadevapura on Saturday, Palike officials were unexpectedly presented with a stay order by property owners.
As a result, only three encroachments near Spice Garden and Muneshwara Temple were successfully removed on Saturday.
The officials were unaware of the stay orders and expressed their intention to explore measures to lift them.
“We had planned a 15-day schedule to remove the encroachments in Mahadevapura. However, we were not informed about the stay orders. We will see what action can be taken to vacate the stay orders,” said Lokesh M, Chief Engineer, Mahadevapura.
Mahadevapura and KR Puram have been identified as the areas with the highest number of encroachments, according to the BBMP. However, many of these cases are entangled in legal disputes, posing challenges for the BBMP.
BBMP, in a statement, has said the encroachment removal drive will continue from Monday.
