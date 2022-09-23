BBMP estimates Rs 336 crore rain damage to 396 km of city roads

This year’s monsoon has left a huge dent in the city's infrastructure, with the damages and expenditure on flood relief amounting to Rs 400 crore, according to an estimate by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The civic body estimates 396.72 km of roads have been damaged in the rains, with damages to the tune of Rs 336.63 crore.

That apart, three km of a footpath, accounting for Rs 4 crore, has been damaged at Bommanahalli.

The majority of the damages have been reported from Mahadevapura, which also experienced heavy rains and floods a fortnight ago.

In Mahadevapura alone, 165 km of roads have been damaged amounting to Rs 245 crore. That apart, according to the survey by the revenue officials, close to 7,700 houses were inundated in the city since June and the compensation alone runs to the tune of Rs 16 crore.

“Earlier, a compensation of Rs 3,500 was paid. However, it was increased to Rs 10,000 and this has increased the financial burden. A part of the compensation will be paid by the state government and we have submitted a request for the same,” said Ravindra P N, BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects).

Apart from the compensation, the civic body has also sought funds to restore the damages. “We have submitted the details to the revenue department and have brought it to the notice of the chief minister as well,” a senior BBMP official said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike had also spent funds on relief measures during the floods.

“We had to deploy emergency rescue teams, NDRF, and SDRF. We also had to get boats and other rescue material. That apart, a number of roads have been damaged and hence, we have sent a proposal to the state government seeking funds,” Girinath said.