BBMP falls short of property tax collection by 32%

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has met only 64.88% of its annual property tax collection target, falling short yet again.

With just three months left for the financial year to end, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed the revenue officers to set a weekly target and work towards reaching them.

“So far, we have collected Rs 2,718.22 crore in taxes as against the target of Rs 4,189.78 crore. Notices should be served to all defaulters. It is important to ensure that all the malls, clubs, and educational institutes pay up the pending taxes,” Girinath said.

He asked officials to compare the property tax data with Bescom’s usage data and recover the differences in tax value. Girinath also spoke of the need to bring more properties under the tax net.

The data shows that the highest property tax was collected from Mahadevapura Zone, where Rs 693.18 crore was collected.

East Zone was next, collecting Rs 500.15 crore in property taxes. Dasarahalli was the lowest performer, with only Rs 81.05 crore collected, accounting for 51% of the expected collection.