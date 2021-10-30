BBMP fills up pothole in RR Nagar after DH report

The BBMP has filled the RR Nagar pothole that inflicted a debilitating injury on a scooter rider recently. The action came on the day DH carried a report on the incident.

The incident went viral after her brother took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not filling potholes. Her family decided not to lodge a complaint as they thought it was pointless to do so.

“Owing to the rains, we could not fill the potholes in the area. In this particular spot, the BWSSB has cut the road leaving a pothole alongside. We filled the pothole on Friday morning. I did notice the complaints on Twitter. If it was not for the rains, the potholes would have been filled by now,” said Narasa Ramarao, BBMP Chief Engineer (RR Nagar).

Apoorva, who was injured in the accident, was relieved that the pothole has been filled. “I felt so powerful after finding out that the pothole was filled. At least this accident and the article led them (the BBMP) to fill it to avoid future accidents. I hope they fill more potholes in the city to avoid such mishaps.”

Rajajinagar resident Apoorva was riding to work when she ran into a pothole while trying to overtake an auto-rickshaw at 12th Cross in Ramco BHEL Layout. She takes the same road daily and has a mental map of potholes dotting the route.