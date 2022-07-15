BBMP final ward delimitation report notified

The state government on Thursday notified the final delimitation report of 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), completing an exercise that had delayed the council elections by two years.

One of the highlights of the report is that a ward in Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency has been named after Sandalwood star late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Out of the 3,833 objections, a little more than 1,800 were considered in the final report, senior officials of the Urban Development department said.

The finalisation of boundaries for the 243 wards is expected to fast track the election process to the BBMP, whose term had expired in September 2020. Another key formality that is pending is the reservation of wards, which may be announced in the next one or two weeks.

Sources said the final report, which was prepared after taking into consideration objections submitted by citizens, has changed the names of at least 18 wards and the boundaries have been once again re-drawn for 42 wards. The changes were made based on objections, officials said.

Almost half of the 3,833 objections that were received came from Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency. A majority of these objections were against changing the name of the ward, officials said.

KR Puram, with 479, sent the second highest number of objections to the delimitation report.

Interestingly, there were no objections from Gandhinagar and Anekal Assembly constituencies.

The Urban Development department has formed a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deepak R L, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) to study the objections.

A large chunk of the objections were also related to new boundaries, Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Girinath said. “Some residents have objected to the national highway dividing the ward into two as it would lead to confusion. The state government will decide on those objections,” he said.