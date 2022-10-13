BBMP finds 40 new encroachments after fresh survey  

The BBMP on Wednesday told the Karnataka High Court that it identified 40 new encroachments on stormwater drains in a fresh survey, conducted after September 12.

In a status report submitted before a division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the total number of encroachments on SWDs has risen to 2,666.

The status report, submitted by BBMP’s Chief Engineer (SWD) M Lokesh, noted that 2,052 encroachments have been removed while 504 of them are yet to be demolished, as on October 11.

The process has been pending in 67 cases concerning 106 encroachments since different courts, including the High Court, have passed interim orders.

Slum encroachment

The Karnataka Slum Development Board made a submission before the court with regard to the encroachment of one acre and 17 guntas by slum dwellers at Subramanyapura Lake.

The board’s advocate said the slum clearance board has no authority to remove the encroachments as the area is not a notified slum. The board has filed an application seeking modification to the order that was passed on September 12, 2022.

The bench has now posted the PILs to October 14 for further hearing.