BBMP fines shops using plastic covers

The medical officer of health (MOH) from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday raided shops in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency and slapped Rs 1.5 lakh fine on four shops for using plastic covers.

This came after Mayor Gangambike in her recent meeting with officials ordered officials to conduct drives against plastic use in the city.

Earlier, the mayor inspected areas in South Bengaluru that are identified for various development works. She visited Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Gavipuram and inspected the existing infrastructure of the temple. She said that Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for the redevelopment of ancient temples in the city. Before developing the temple, priorities will be given to provide better infrastructure.

Lake contaminated

Later, the mayor visited Kempambudhi Lake where locals complained that the lake is contaminated and stinking as sewage water being released into it. The mayor instructed officials to immediately divert the sewage away from the lake.

The BBMP will soon take up works like developing a pond, an open-air gym, boating platform, yoga platform, RO water plant, children’s play zone and other works at the lake at a cost of Rs 10 crore.