BBMP floats tender for Ulsoor Lake development

BBMP floats tender for Ulsoor Lake development

The works are said to cost Rs 2.5 crore and have a deadline of nine months, once the tenders are finalised

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 04:47 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

After being pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over poor maintenance of Ulsoor Lake, the BBMP has finally called tenders for its development.

A few years ago, a large number of dead fish floated in the lake, which caught the NGT’s attention. “We have been directed to install aerators and trash barriers to prevent any contamination.

“All the works listed by the NGT will be taken up,” a senior BBMP official said, adding that the works will improve the lake’s Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels.

Apart from these, a retaining wall that collapsed recently will also be rebuilt. The works are said to cost Rs 2.5 crore and have a deadline of nine months, once the tenders are finalised.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Ulsoor lake

What's Brewing

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

 