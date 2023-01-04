BBMP floats tender for Ulsoor Lake development

After being pulled up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over poor maintenance of Ulsoor Lake, the BBMP has finally called tenders for its development.

A few years ago, a large number of dead fish floated in the lake, which caught the NGT’s attention. “We have been directed to install aerators and trash barriers to prevent any contamination.

“All the works listed by the NGT will be taken up,” a senior BBMP official said, adding that the works will improve the lake’s Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels.

Apart from these, a retaining wall that collapsed recently will also be rebuilt. The works are said to cost Rs 2.5 crore and have a deadline of nine months, once the tenders are finalised.