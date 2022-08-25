BBMP forms squads to check if right property tax being paid in Bengaluru

In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed two "revenue intelligence teams" to cross-check the property tax paid by owners of residential and commercial units in select wards.

The task involves revenue officers going on foot to physically verify whether the properties are paying the right tax. This is being done to ascertain the level of pilferage of revenue.

Each team, comprising seven officers, has identified eight wards that are high-revenue generating areas in the city. The wards picked in the first phase of scrutiny are: Thanisandra, Bellandur, Peenya Industrial area, Hemmigepura, HSR Layout, Gandhinagar, Koramangala and Shantalanagar.

These wards – considered areas with the most revenue potential – have been selected based on parameters like previous year's revenue collection, projected revenue collection and the budget target fixed this financial year. By undertaking the exercise, the civic body hopes to increase revenues and ensure the right taxes are coming from these places.

"Our team will visit both commercial and residential properties. The focus is to ensure a majority of the buildings are covered during the exercise,” Dr Deepak R L, Special Commissioner of BBMP’s revenue department told DH.

The exercise is currently limited to one ward in each of the eight zones. "It will be extended to the entire city. If our officers find differences in property tax payment, penalty and taxes will be levied on them. Penalty is usually double the difference. The month-long exercise aims to cover all streets of the particular ward," Deepak said.

The BBMP has set a target of Rs 4,100 crore from property taxes in 2022-23, which is an increase of Rs 1,000 crore over last year. So far, the civic body has collected Rs 2,500 crore.

The civic body, whose expenses overshot revenue collection, has also fetched data from the BESCOM to ensure no property escapes the tax net.

"Such initiatives are needed to bring people who do not pay property taxes on the radar. The exercise is a very focused one where the work of two teams will be re-verified by senior officers. A separate team will also go to a select place for cross-checking and random checks," Deepak said.