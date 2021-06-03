BBMP gains when you don't follow Covid-19 guidelines

The BBMP has reaped rich dividends from the crackdown on people failing to wear facemasks or maintain social distance.

The civic body earned a whopping Rs 11.43 crore in the past year by penalising citizens for violating Covid-19 norms in public.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the BBMP appointed marshals, mostly ex-servicemen, in May to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour. The marshals, dressed in military-style fatigues, are usually posted at busy traffic intersections and market areas to penalise people not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

With Karnataka still in the grip of a ferocious second wave, the marshals’ job has only gained in importance (and financial benefits to the BBMP).

Here are some statistics, as provided by Chief Marshal, Rajbir Singh: Between May 2020 and May 30, 2021, the marshals collected Rs 11,43,44,650 in fines. As many as 4,53,561 cases were recorded for not wearing masks and 27,421 over social-distancing failures.

Most violations over masks were reported in December last year when 76,178 cases were recorded. The fewest cases (428) for not wearing masks were reported in May 2020.

Most violations of social distancing were reported in July last year when 7,620 cases were registered. There was not a single case of social-distancing violation in May last year.

In the months of February and March 2021, as India was lulled into complacency over the pandemic, the marshals shifted their focus to litterers as the BBMP sought to improve Bengaluru’s cleanliness ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

But the second wave shifted the focus back to mask-wearing and social distancing. Consequently, Rs 1,26,45,968 was collected in fines in March and April this year. In May 2021, only Rs 24.91 lakh was collected as fines for the two violations as a lockdown ensued during the entire month.