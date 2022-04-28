BBMP gets wet waste composter, pins hopes on decentralised processing units

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has established wet waste-composting machines at its Kasa-Rasa unit in Koramangala on a pilot basis.

The machine, capable of processing 500 kg of waste per day, converts the waste into manure in 15 to 18 days. The civic body plans to introduce more such machines if the trial run is

successful.

On Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected the machine along with a team of officials. The machine was installed by Regenate Pvt Ltd under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

“More decentralised processing units will reduce the problem of waste management,” he said, and spoke in favour of introducing wet waste-composting machines.

The civic body had earlier planned to introduce wet waste-composting machines, but dropped the idea because the machines available in the market ran on electricity without following the natural process of composting.

On average, the BBMP spends close to Rs 55 crore a month towards door-to-door collection of waste and transporting them to processing plants or landfills.

