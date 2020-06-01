BBMP identifies 210 flood-prone areas across Bengaluru

Bracing up for the normal monsoon rains this season, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) scientists has identified 210 flood-prone areas divided across eight zones of the civic body. Reviewing the city’s preparedness to withstand the onslaught of monsoon on Monday, Revenue minister R Ashoka said that officials have been instructed to be alert especially during the rainy days.

Giving details of the monsoon preparedness Ashoka said, “Scientists from the KSNDMC functioning under the Revenue department have installed sensors at 21 Storm water drains (SWD). These will trigger alarm if the SWD fills up 75 per cent of its capacity during the rains. In less than a second, the alert message will be flashed onto the control room and officials in-charge of the area to rush with the squad for rescue operations. We are considering installing sensors in 200 more places across Bengaluru.”

Based on the raining pattern and geographical locations, the officials have identified about 210 flood-prone areas in various parts of the city. “We have formed a high level group of officials comprising BBMP, Police, BWSSB, Bescom and Forest Wing. Based on the IMD forecast, I will personally send them messages about the potential rainfall, flooding possibility,” R Ashoka explained.

Noticing that all through the last week hundreds of trees had been uprooted due to strong winds and heavy rains in various parts of Bengaluru and subsequent delay in clearing of fallen trees and branches, minister R Ashoka said, “I have directed the officials to barricade the area immediately so that there will not be any movement of people. Also there will be Bescom lines and it could jeopardise the lives of both our staff and general public. Hence, I have told officials to deploy generators to such spots and provide flood-light system so that Forest wing personnel can clear the fallen trees and branches”

BBMP will also be attached with 500 personnel from the Civil Defence to cater to the rain related disasters this monsoon. “Keeping in mind the flood possibility in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, the state government has set aside about Rs 310 crore for providing immediate succour to the affected,” Ashoka explained.