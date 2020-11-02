BBMP in full gear to help Covid-19 voters, but they aren't keen

The BBMP has made elaborate arrangements to bring Covid patients to the polling booth to cast their votes and drop them back home, for the RR Nagar bypoll on Tuesday.

However, on the eve of the polling day, many Covid patients expressed their ‘reluctance’ to come and cast their votes.

During his visit to the mustering centre at the Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan School to oversee the preparation for the polling, district electoral officer and BBMP commissioner, N Manjunatha Prasad said not many Covid patients had shown interest to vote.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Our officials and control room personnel dialled Covid positive voters many times. They have been reluctant and not many have shown interest to come and vote. However, we will keep trying to convince them till the last hour of polling. Whoever is willing to come, we will provide them PPE kits and bring them to the polling booths in ambulances,” Prasad said.

According to BBMP records, till Monday afternoon, the RR Nagar constituency reported 1,469 Covid positive patients in all nine wards. Out of them, 422 patients were admitted in various hospitals, 1,028 people were in home isolation and another 19 were being treated at Covid care centres.

BBMP officials had arranged 90 ambulances and PPE kits for Covid patients, so as to bring them to the polling booths for casting votes and drop them back home. BBMP had even dedicated the last one hour of polling for Covid patients. Yet, not many have shown interest, the commissioner said.