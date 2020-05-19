BBMP issues SOP for salons, tightens rules for customers too

A day after the government allowed the operation of salons, the BBMP issued standard operating procedures, laying down rules to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

As per the rules, persons with fever, cold, cough are not to be allowed in the closed environment of such establishments. Similarly salons should bar entry of people without face mask. Hand sanitiser should be made available at the door step. All personnel in the salon should wear mask, hat and apron.

At the same time, shops can't use the same piece of cloth to cover the shoulder of customers. "Each customer should get a use-and-throw towel/paper sheet," the BBMP said.

All the utensils used to serve a customer should be used disinfected for 30 minutes by using "7% Lysol". Salon owners should also take steps to prevent crowding of customers and ensure minimum one metre distance inside.

The handles, floor of the salon, lounge and surrounding areas, stairs and the entire premises has to be disinfected twice a day with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite. "All disposables, including blades and razors, have to be disinfected and should be handed over to biomedical waste disposal agency," it said.

The shops should display posters to create awareness on COVID-19. The posters can be downloaded at https://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw.