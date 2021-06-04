BBMP launches physical triage system for direct bed booking

Bengaluru Covid patients seeking hospital admission can now walk into any of the 16 physical triage centres that began operations on Thursday with an upgraded bed management system.

To be run by the BBMP, these centres can make direct bed allocation as opposed to the previous system where they had to request the zonal war rooms for the purpose.

Minister for Forest, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali, the nodal minister for Covid war rooms and call centres, launched the software that allows the triage centres to make direct bed allotment. “The BBMP’s Covid hospital bed management system has been upgraded, and a detailed physical triage module has been developed and integrated,” he said.

Limbavali said the software was well-tested and officials did a trial run of the module at eight triage centres over the last few days. “In the last three days, these centres triaged 936 patients, 678 of whom were referred for home isolation. Another 186 patients were sent to Covid Care Centres, while 72 were allocated HDU or ICU beds at various hospitals,” Che said.

Every physical triage centre will be attached to a Covid Care Centre with oxygen beds, besides being mapped to 26 hospitals reserved for this purpose.

Since not all patients will be able to walk in, the triage centres have also been equipped with ambulances that can be converted into mobile triage centres, if the need arises.

Physical triaging must

Admitting to the drawbacks of tele-triaging, the BBMP is now considering the idea of mandating physical triaging for hospital admissions.

The minister promised that enough physical triage centres will be opened in all assembly constituencies. Each centre will have two doctors and two paramedical staff working round the clock.

City’s fatality rate 6.1%

The case fatality rate in Bengaluru has touched 6.1%, while the positivity rate has come down to 7.58%.

A senior BBMP official expressed concern over the high fatality rate. “Even now, there is a huge shortage of ICU beds, which may be one of the main reasons for many deaths. We need to ramp up the number of ICU beds with ventilators,” the official said.

As per the BBMP data, there are 29 ventilator beds available, but ICU with ventilator beds could not be found.