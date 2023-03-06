BBMP leaves drain open, residents at risk

Residents, schoolchildren and commuters across 59th ‘C’ Cross, Rajajinagar 4th ‘M’ Block, have been put at risk as the BBMP has left open a wide drain on the road.

Local residents complained that they had to walk through a narrow path to reach their homes and one wrong step could prove risky. “There is a school and a PU college on the stretch that is completely dug up. It is risky for children,” a resident said.

Though the road was partially redone on Saturday, the pavements were still open with only a few slabs placed, making it difficult to walk.

Yet another resident said that the officials neither gave them prior notice so as to help make alternative arrangements nor informed them of the timeline on when the works would be completed.

“Over the last two days, we have been asking them when the works would be completed. But they have only been rude and argued that we cannot question them," a resident said.

However, according to BBMP officials, it was necessary to undertake the work and they plan to complete it soon.

“A few houses on the stretch were flooded during the heavy rains last monsoon. So, we had to redesign the culverts. We will complete the work within a week,” a BBMP engineer in charge of the ward said. He said they had marked alternative roads to help the commuters.