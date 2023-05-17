BBMP likely to give 5% rebate in property tax payment till June-end

A 5 per cent rebate on property tax payment, which expired at the end of April, is likely to be extended until June 30. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is drafting a request to the state government for approval, following requests from former corporators.

Usually, the rebate is extended for a month until the end of May, but it was not extended this year due to the model code of conduct being in effect. BBMP sources mentioned that they are seeking an extension and those who paid property tax in May may have the 5 per cent rebate adjusted when making payments in the next financial year.

Abdul Wajid, a former corporator, wrote a letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday, requesting an extension of the 5 per cent rebate and highlighting the slow progress in property tax collection due to revenue officials being occupied with election duties.

The BBMP aims to collect Rs 4,690 crore from property tax, including other cesses, in the 2023-24 budget. Last year, the Palike collected over Rs 3,332 crore, with a significant portion coming from Mahadevapura and the East zones of the BBMP.