BBMP makes one more attempt at paid parking

The BBMP is trying once again to introduce a pay-and-park system on 684 roads across the city.

Last week, the civic body floated tenders to streamline roadside parking by introducing hourly fees that vary depending on the location.

As the new system will put an end to the habit of parking on the road free of charge, the move might see some opposition from motorists, including politicians.

While the existing paid parking system covers only some roads in upscale localities, the latest move extends the concept to smaller roads where the introduction of paid parking may not be easy. The new system is expected to bring in an additional revenue of at least Rs 100 crore per year.

Officials said the tender conditions had been relaxed to attract more bidders. If all goes well, the civic body may complete the formalities of selecting private agencies to manage the parking slots by March next year. Insiders, however, say the new system is unlikely to take off any time before the Assembly polls.

Tender documents of all eight zones showed that the BBMP plans to create paid parking slots for as many as 24,387 two-wheelers and 2,834 cars.

A majority of the paid parking spaces have been identified in the South Zone, followed by West and Dasarahalli zones. Depending on the road, the hourly parking fee ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 15 for two-wheelers and Rs 15 to Rs 30 for cars.