BBMP makes preparations for festival

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started preparations to make sure Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations go on smoothly.

The civic body has formed a panel with BBMP, police and Bescom officials in all its 63 subdivisions to oversee the preparations.

At a meeting on Saturday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for immersion of Ganesha idols in Sankey Tank, Halasuru, Yediyur, Hebbal and other lakes in the city. Mobile immersion tanks will also be available in every ward. He said solid waste generated at the immersion centres should be collected and shifted periodically to ensure cleanliness. He urged citizens to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner and refrain from using Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. “PoP idols have been banned. Joint commissioners and zonal officials should ensure that the violators are identified and action is taken against them,” he said.

Hedirected the officials to ensure that the permission letters issued for mass celebrations should explicitly contain instructions on following the rules during immersion and maintaining cleanliness at the venue. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued directions to the local bodies across the state to crack down on those selling idols made of PoP and chemical colours.