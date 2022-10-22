BBMP makes Rs 4.8 cr plan to maintain 13-km of tenderSURE roads

The BBMP has come up with a plan to maintain thirteen kilometres of tenderSURE roads including Church Street at an expenditure of Rs 4.8 crore for two years.

Such a costly proposal has raised eyebrows at a time when a majority of the roads are not even “motorable” as they are filled with potholes.

As per the BBMP’s plan, the Rs 4.8 crore has been earmarked for the regular washing of the roads, besides ensuring the tenderSURE roads are pothole-free. The work also includes ensuring the cobblestones of Church Street do not chip off.

NR Ramesh, former councillor and BJP leader, termed the BBMP’s plan nothing less than a scam. “Even after spending such a huge amount of developing the roads, what is the necessity to maintain these roads at a huge cost when most roads are left unattended for want of funds?” he questioned.

The BBMP however said the proposal is being reconsidered. “We will withdraw the plan and re-look at the scope of works by reducing the annual maintenance cost,” a senior BBMP official said.