BBMP makes Rs 4.8 cr plan to maintain tenderSURE roads

BBMP makes Rs 4.8 cr plan to maintain 13-km of tenderSURE roads

Such a costly proposal has raised eyebrows at a time when a majority of the roads are not even “motorable” as they are filled with potholes

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 22 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 13:19 ist
Church Street. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP has come up with a plan to maintain thirteen kilometres of tenderSURE roads including Church Street at an expenditure of Rs 4.8 crore for two years. 

Such a costly proposal has raised eyebrows at a time when a majority of the roads are not even “motorable” as they are filled with potholes. 

As per the BBMP’s plan, the Rs 4.8 crore has been earmarked for the regular washing of the roads, besides ensuring the tenderSURE roads are pothole-free. The work also includes ensuring the cobblestones of Church Street do not chip off. 

NR Ramesh, former councillor and BJP leader, termed the BBMP’s plan nothing less than a scam. “Even after spending such a huge amount of developing the roads, what is the necessity to maintain these roads at a huge cost when most roads are left unattended for want of funds?” he questioned. 

The BBMP however said the proposal is being reconsidered. “We will withdraw the plan and re-look at the scope of works by reducing the annual maintenance cost,” a senior BBMP official said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Church Street
BBMP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 